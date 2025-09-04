Nagaland Passes Crucial Bills on Finance and Flood Management

The Nagaland assembly on Thursday advanced its governance framework by passing two pivotal bills focused on finance management and floodplain zoning. These legislative measures were presented by Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio.

The bills, aimed at facilitating fiscal decentralization and managing flood-prone zones, encountered no resistance in the opposition-less assembly, securing passage through a voice vote.

The Nagaland State Finance Commission Bill is poised to drive progressive fiscal decentralization, ensuring local bodies can effectively manage their responsibilities. Meanwhile, the Zoning Bill will regulate land use in areas susceptible to flooding.

