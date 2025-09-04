Nagaland Passes Crucial Bills on Finance and Flood Management
The Nagaland assembly passed two significant bills concerning the state finance commission and flood plain zoning. Introduced by Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, these bills aim to enhance fiscal decentralization and regulate flood-prone areas. Passed without opposition, they promise equitable resource distribution and improved land regulation.
- Country:
- India
The Nagaland assembly on Thursday advanced its governance framework by passing two pivotal bills focused on finance management and floodplain zoning. These legislative measures were presented by Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio.
The bills, aimed at facilitating fiscal decentralization and managing flood-prone zones, encountered no resistance in the opposition-less assembly, securing passage through a voice vote.
The Nagaland State Finance Commission Bill is poised to drive progressive fiscal decentralization, ensuring local bodies can effectively manage their responsibilities. Meanwhile, the Zoning Bill will regulate land use in areas susceptible to flooding.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Nagaland
- assembly
- bills
- finance
- commission
- flood
- management
- zoning
- Neiphiu Rio
- local bodies
ALSO READ
K'taka cabinet decides to recommend state election commission to hold panchayat, urban local body polls using ballot papers: Minister.
Struggles of Women in Flood Relief Camps: A Cry for Basic Amenities
Rains Worsen Flooded Punjab and Haryana: Death Toll Rises
Karnataka cabinet decides to recommend state election commission to hold local body polls using ballot papers instead of EVMs: Minister.
Mehbooba Mufti Champions Rehabilitation for Flood-Ravaged Jammu