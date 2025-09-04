Cross-Border Smuggling Ring Unraveled in Punjab

The Punjab Police have made significant arrests in a crackdown on an alleged cross-border arms and drug smuggling operation. Three individuals have been detained in connection with the network, stated DGP Gaurav Yadav on Thursday.

The suspects, Harpreet Singh, Gurpal Singh, and Ranjodh Singh, are accused of using drones to smuggle heroin and weapons from Pakistan. The police confiscated 2.02 kg of heroin, four pistols, and Rs 3.5 lakh believed to be hawala money during the arrest.

Further investigations have unveiled that the suspects maintained connections with Pakistani smugglers during separate trips to Malaysia. A case has been registered under relevant laws, and more arrests are likely as police explore the smuggling network's full extent.

(With inputs from agencies.)