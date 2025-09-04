Left Menu

Kejriwal Calls for Urgent Aid Amid Punjab's Worst Flood Crisis Since 1988

Arvind Kejriwal, AAP leader, visited flood-stricken areas in Punjab, appealing to the central government for urgent assistance. Comparing the disaster to 1988, Kejriwal highlighted the state government's ongoing relief efforts. He assured affected families of strong support and urged national solidarity to overcome the crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 04-09-2025 21:18 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 21:18 IST
floods
  • Country:
  • India

Arvind Kejriwal, the national convener of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), undertook a comprehensive visit to flood-affected regions in Punjab's Kapurthala district, highlighting the urgent need for central government aid. He was accompanied by State minister Aman Arora and Rajya Sabha MP Sant Balbir Singh Seechewal on this critical mission.

Kejriwal emphasized the gravity of the situation, drawing comparisons to Punjab's devastating floods in 1988. He noted the immense destruction of villages, homes, and infrastructure. The AAP leader praised the relentless efforts of the Punjab administration in relief operations and assured families of continued support during this crisis.

Acknowledging the cooperative spirit of Punjabis, Kejriwal lamented Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's absence due to illness, caused by continuous flood response efforts. He urged the BJP-led Centre to prioritize Punjab in its relief agenda, calling for immediate and substantial assistance to aid recovery and reconstruction efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

