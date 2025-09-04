Left Menu

Heightened Security Plans as Ram Temple Nears Completion

The Permanent Security Committee convened to assess and enhance security measures at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi complex, emphasizing advanced tech against new threats. Key officials outlined a security proposal for state approval, with the main goal being the safety of the shrine's anticipated millions of visitors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ayodhya | Updated: 04-09-2025 22:19 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 22:19 IST
The Permanent Security Committee held a crucial meeting on Thursday to oversee security protocols at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi complex, as the completion of the Ram temple draws near.

Officials stressed the need for cutting-edge technology to tackle new security challenges. A detailed proposal for high-tech security installations is set for submission to the Uttar Pradesh government, as confirmed by Ayodhya's District Magistrate Nikhil Tikaram Funde.

High-ranking officials, including top police and intelligence figures, examined the site and assessed the ongoing development work. The committee underscored the importance of safeguarding the shrine and accommodating the influx of devotees expected to visit.

