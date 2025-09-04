Karnataka Cabinet Unveils Multiple Development Initiatives
The Karnataka Cabinet announced the withdrawal of 60 police cases involving farmers, students, and activists. Other decisions include metro expansion, medical college establishment, land leasing, water treatment, urban development, road accident aid, management rules, and health initiatives aimed at overall state development.
On Thursday, the Karnataka Cabinet revealed a series of impactful decisions, spearheaded by Law and Parliament Affairs Minister H K Patil. Key among them is the withdrawal of 60 police cases involving farmers, students, and Kannada activists.
The Cabinet also paved the way for major infrastructure advancements, approving the construction of a 37.121 km double-decker metro viaduct and elevated road as part of Bangalore Metro Rail Project's Phase-3.
Further approvals include land acquisition for a new medical college, wastewater treatment projects, and several development initiatives aimed at transforming urban colonies into model areas. Health and safety measures like the CTRAV 2025 scheme and distribution programs are set to benefit the public, fostering welfare and efficiency across Karnataka.
