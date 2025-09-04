Defamation Legal Battle: TMC's Kunal Ghosh vs. BJP's Mithun Chakraborty

In a developing legal confrontation, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh is embroiled in a defamation suit filed by BJP leader and renowned actor Mithun Chakraborty at the Calcutta High Court. The suit arises from alleged defamatory comments made by Ghosh.

In response, Ghosh has initiated criminal defamation proceedings against Chakraborty at the Bankshall Court. These legal actions underscore the escalating tension between the two high-profile figures, with each alleging slander against the other.

Ghosh claims he has not yet received official notification from Chakraborty's legal team but is anticipating the court battle. He plans to request a CBI investigation into the allegations when the case proceeds, further intensifying the high-stakes legal drama.