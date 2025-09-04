High Court Intervenes in 'Digital Arrest' Fraud Case

The Uttarakhand High Court has ordered the Reserve Bank of India, telecom companies, and private banks to respond within three weeks regarding a 'digital arrest' fraud case. This decision arises from a public interest litigation filed by Haridwar resident Surendra Kumar, who experienced the scam firsthand.

The court has converted Kumar's petition into a PIL, highlighting the urgent need to address these scams, where victims receive fraudulent calls threatening legal action and demanding payments. The SBI and banks, now party to the case, must provide strategies to combat such cybercrime activities.

During a recent session, law enforcement officials assured the court that an SOP to prevent cybercrime exists. However, the justices emphasized that this procedure must reach every police station and called for public awareness campaigns to prevent others from falling prey to similar scams.