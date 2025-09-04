Global Coalition Pledges Postwar Security for Ukraine
Twenty-six nations have committed to providing postwar security guarantees to Ukraine involving international forces on land, sea, and air. This coalition aims to deter future Russian aggression. While details on troop involvement are unclear, Europe and the U.S. are finalizing their roles, amidst critiques of reliance on Russian oil.
In a remarkable show of solidarity, twenty-six nations have announced their commitment to offering postwar security guarantees for Ukraine. This international coalition, comprising mainly European countries, was assembled to thwart potential future aggression from Russia. French President Emmanuel Macron highlighted these plans after a crucial summit meeting with Kyiv's allies.
During the summit, discussions revolved around finalizing security guarantees and seeking the requisite backing from former U.S. President Donald Trump. With European officials present, Macron articulated that these guarantees serve to reassure Ukraine and discourage further Russian incursions. The guarantees will be activated upon the cessation of hostilities.
While some nations committed to deploying troops, others focused on training and equipping Ukrainian forces. The coalition remains hopeful that the U.S. will enhance their contribution. Additionally, discussions highlighted the urgency for Europe to impose economic strain on Russia by reducing reliance on Russian oil and increasing sanctions on Russia and China.
