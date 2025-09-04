Left Menu

Diplomatic Struggles: U.S. Envoy Meets Qatari Officials to Address Gaza Crisis

U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff engaged in talks with senior Qatari officials in Paris to negotiate a halt to the Gaza war and facilitate the release of hostages. However, according to Axios, the meeting did not yield any progress in the ongoing diplomatic negotiations.

Steve Witkoff

In a critical diplomatic effort, U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff convened with top Qatari officials in Paris on Thursday to deliberate over potential solutions to halt the escalating Gaza conflict and secure the release of hostages. The meeting was reported by Axios.

Despite the high-level discussions, little progress was reported, according to sources familiar with the matter shared with Axios.

The situation in Gaza remains tense as diplomatic endeavors strive to achieve tangible breakthroughs amid ongoing hostilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

