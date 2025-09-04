Left Menu

High Court Upholds FIR in E-commerce Knife Delivery Case

The Chhattisgarh High Court dismissed a petition to quash an FIR against two logistics employees involved in delivering a knife purchased online, which was later used in a murder. The court noted that investigation is necessary to determine if protections under the IT Act apply to them.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bilaspur | Updated: 04-09-2025 22:49 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 22:49 IST
The court, comprising Chief Justice Ramesh Sinha and Justice Bibhu Datta Guru, dismissed the plea of Dinesh Sahu and Harishankar Sahu of ElasticRun logistics company. They were charged alongside four others under sections 125(B) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for allegedly delivering the weapon.

The decision highlighted that allegations involved a knife prohibited under the Arms Act and delivered despite prior alerts to e-commerce platforms. The High Court stated that issues regarding the employees' knowledge and potential negligence must be explored further.

(With inputs from agencies.)

