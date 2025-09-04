High Court Upholds FIR in E-commerce Knife Delivery Case
The Chhattisgarh High Court dismissed a petition to quash an FIR against two logistics employees involved in delivering a knife purchased online, which was later used in a murder. The court noted that investigation is necessary to determine if protections under the IT Act apply to them.
- Country:
- India
The Chhattisgarh High Court has refused to quash a First Information Report (FIR) filed against two employees of a logistics company accused of delivering a knife, purchased online, used in a murder case. The judgment emphasizes the necessity of continued investigation into their involvement.
The court, comprising Chief Justice Ramesh Sinha and Justice Bibhu Datta Guru, dismissed the plea of Dinesh Sahu and Harishankar Sahu of ElasticRun logistics company. They were charged alongside four others under sections 125(B) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for allegedly delivering the weapon.
The decision highlighted that allegations involved a knife prohibited under the Arms Act and delivered despite prior alerts to e-commerce platforms. The High Court stated that issues regarding the employees' knowledge and potential negligence must be explored further.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Chhattisgarh
- High Court
- FIR
- logistics
- knife
- e-commerce
- ElasticRun
- Flipkart
- murder
- IT Act
ALSO READ
High Court Upholds FIR in E-commerce Knife Delivery Murder Case
GST Council Reforms: A Game-Changer for IT and E-Commerce
BiteSpeed's AI Revolution: Transforming E-commerce Worldwide
BiteSpeed Revolutionizes E-commerce with AI-Driven Solutions
Unlocking E-commerce Value: Flipkart's Tech Innovations for 2025