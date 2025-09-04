High Court Upholds FIR in E-commerce Knife Delivery Case

The Chhattisgarh High Court has refused to quash a First Information Report (FIR) filed against two employees of a logistics company accused of delivering a knife, purchased online, used in a murder case. The judgment emphasizes the necessity of continued investigation into their involvement.

The court, comprising Chief Justice Ramesh Sinha and Justice Bibhu Datta Guru, dismissed the plea of Dinesh Sahu and Harishankar Sahu of ElasticRun logistics company. They were charged alongside four others under sections 125(B) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for allegedly delivering the weapon.

The decision highlighted that allegations involved a knife prohibited under the Arms Act and delivered despite prior alerts to e-commerce platforms. The High Court stated that issues regarding the employees' knowledge and potential negligence must be explored further.

