Criticism Arises Over Ineffective Displacement Commission
Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren criticized the newly formed Displacement and Rehabilitation Commission, deeming it ineffective due to lack of authority, power, or resources. Approved by the state cabinet, the commission faces skepticism about its ability to benefit displaced individuals or provide new insights. Soren accuses the government of politically exploiting the issue.
Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren has raised serious concerns over the newly established Displacement and Rehabilitation Commission. The commission, approved in a recent meeting by the state cabinet, lacks the necessary authority, power, or resources, according to Soren.
Soren questioned the commission's ability to deliver any tangible benefits to the displaced individuals, referring to it as merely an attempt by the state government to congratulate itself. He highlighted the commission's incapability to offer land or monetary relief.
Moreover, Soren argued that the commission would unlikely provide new data since the government already possesses existing records of displaced persons. He accused the state of exploiting the emotions of the affected families for political justifications.
