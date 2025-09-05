Tragic Witchcraft Accusation Leads to Fatal Attack in Village

A brutal attack on a couple in Parsoyi village has left a 52-year-old woman dead and her husband severely injured. The assault occurred on Thursday evening, reportedly fueled by accusations of witchcraft.

According to Station House Officer Rajesh Singh, the couple, Baboolal Kharwar and Rajwanti, were at home when a local, identified as Gulab, led an assault with several others. The group accused the couple of practicing witchcraft, leading to the deadly attack.

Rajwanti succumbed to her injuries immediately, while Baboolal is currently hospitalized. Police have arrested Gulab in connection with the crime, as they continue to investigate the incident.

