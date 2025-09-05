Left Menu

Tragic Witchcraft Accusation Leads to Fatal Attack in Village

A 52-year-old woman was killed and her husband was seriously injured by villagers who accused them of witchcraft and attacked with sharp weapons in Parsoyi village. Police reported that the woman died on the spot, and her husband is undergoing treatment. A suspect has been arrested.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sonbhadra | Updated: 05-09-2025 00:39 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 00:39 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A brutal attack on a couple in Parsoyi village has left a 52-year-old woman dead and her husband severely injured. The assault occurred on Thursday evening, reportedly fueled by accusations of witchcraft.

According to Station House Officer Rajesh Singh, the couple, Baboolal Kharwar and Rajwanti, were at home when a local, identified as Gulab, led an assault with several others. The group accused the couple of practicing witchcraft, leading to the deadly attack.

Rajwanti succumbed to her injuries immediately, while Baboolal is currently hospitalized. Police have arrested Gulab in connection with the crime, as they continue to investigate the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

