Kerala Explosive Incident: Investigations and Political Allegations

Kerala Police are investigating an explosion at a Mangode residence that injured two. The incident, suspected to involve explosives for hunting wild boar, led to allegations of political links but claims were denied. The case, filed under the Explosive Substances Act, focuses on finding the source and possible accomplices.

  • Country:
  • India

An investigation has been launched by Kerala Police into an explosion at a house in Mangode, north Kerala, which injured two individuals, officials reported on Friday.

Pudunagaram police registered a complaint from Rasheed, a neighbor of Abdul Hakeem, where the explosion occurred, injuring his daughter-in-law, Shahna, and her brother, Sherif. The case is filed under sections 3(a) and 4(a) of the Explosive Substances Act for maliciously causing and conspiring to cause an explosion.

Authorities are pursuing a detailed investigation as no further explosives were discovered at the scene. Preliminary inquiries suggest explosives intended for hunting wild boar were involved. Political allegations involving Sherif's alleged connections to the SDPI were refuted by the party.

(With inputs from agencies.)

