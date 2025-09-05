Kerala Explosive Incident: Investigations and Political Allegations

An investigation has been launched by Kerala Police into an explosion at a house in Mangode, north Kerala, which injured two individuals, officials reported on Friday.

Pudunagaram police registered a complaint from Rasheed, a neighbor of Abdul Hakeem, where the explosion occurred, injuring his daughter-in-law, Shahna, and her brother, Sherif. The case is filed under sections 3(a) and 4(a) of the Explosive Substances Act for maliciously causing and conspiring to cause an explosion.

Authorities are pursuing a detailed investigation as no further explosives were discovered at the scene. Preliminary inquiries suggest explosives intended for hunting wild boar were involved. Political allegations involving Sherif's alleged connections to the SDPI were refuted by the party.

(With inputs from agencies.)