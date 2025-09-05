Left Menu

Tragic Losses in Ballia: Unveiling Desperate Acts

Two distressing suicide incidents occurred in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh. Dinesh Yadav, 60, allegedly ended his life on railway tracks, while Parthiv Patel, 16, leapt into a canal. Both were dealing with personal challenges and their bodies have been sent for postmortem examinations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ballia | Updated: 05-09-2025 10:43 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 10:43 IST
Tragic Losses in Ballia: Unveiling Desperate Acts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events, two individuals have reportedly committed suicide in separate incidents in Ballia district, Uttar Pradesh, as confirmed by police on Friday.

The first incident involved Dinesh Yadav, aged 60, from Rousra village, who allegedly ended his life by jumping in front of the Dadar Express on the Gorakhpur-Varanasi railway line near Tendua village on Thursday evening. It has been reported that Yadav was mentally ill and had left home earlier that day. His body has been sent for a postmortem examination.

In a separate incident, 16-year-old Parthiv Patel from Bharatpura village under the Sukhpura police station area, reportedly jumped into a canal near Basantpur culvert on Thursday evening. Parthiv was speech and hearing impaired since birth. His body has also been sent for postmortem analysis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
"Ensure all necessary arrangements to regulate Yamuna river flow": Uttarkashi DM Prashant Arya

"Ensure all necessary arrangements to regulate Yamuna river flow": Uttarkash...

 India
2
Mumbai police to deploy more than 21,000 personnel for Ganesh idol immersions on Anant Chaturdashi

Mumbai police to deploy more than 21,000 personnel for Ganesh idol immersion...

 India
3
India thrash Thailand 11-0 in women's Asia Cup hockey campaign-opener

India thrash Thailand 11-0 in women's Asia Cup hockey campaign-opener

 China
4
Maharashtra govt disburses Rs 143 crore to Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation under MUTP-III

Maharashtra govt disburses Rs 143 crore to Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI powers next wave of sustainable business innovation

Education 5.0: AI and personalized learning drive the future of learning

AI-driven sustainability: How technology is reshaping corporate energy strategies

AI powers precision medicine and bioinformatics: Progress and challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025