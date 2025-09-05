Tragic Losses in Ballia: Unveiling Desperate Acts

In a tragic turn of events, two individuals have reportedly committed suicide in separate incidents in Ballia district, Uttar Pradesh, as confirmed by police on Friday.

The first incident involved Dinesh Yadav, aged 60, from Rousra village, who allegedly ended his life by jumping in front of the Dadar Express on the Gorakhpur-Varanasi railway line near Tendua village on Thursday evening. It has been reported that Yadav was mentally ill and had left home earlier that day. His body has been sent for a postmortem examination.

In a separate incident, 16-year-old Parthiv Patel from Bharatpura village under the Sukhpura police station area, reportedly jumped into a canal near Basantpur culvert on Thursday evening. Parthiv was speech and hearing impaired since birth. His body has also been sent for postmortem analysis.

