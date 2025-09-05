Left Menu

UPDATE 1-India plans relief package for exporters hit by US tariffs

India will roll out a package of measures to help exporters hurt by a surge in U.S. tariffs, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Friday. The new U.S. duties slapped on Indian goods last month included a 25% punitive levy over New Delhi’s Russian oil purchases - taking overall duties as high as 50% on a wide range of items from garments and jewellery to footwear and chemicals.

Reuters | Updated: 05-09-2025 16:48 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 16:48 IST
UPDATE 1-India plans relief package for exporters hit by US tariffs

India will roll out a package of measures to help exporters hurt by a surge in U.S. tariffs, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Friday.

The new U.S. duties slapped on Indian goods last month included a 25% punitive levy over New Delhi's Russian oil purchases - taking overall duties as high as 50% on a wide range of items from garments and jewellery to footwear and chemicals. "Government will come out with something to handhold those who have been hit by 50% tariffs," Sitharaman told CNBC TV18, without going into further detail.

The government plans to offer credit guarantees

on loans overdue by up to 90 days for small businesses and exporters, Reuters reported earlier, citing government sources. Exporters said labour-intensive sectors such as textiles, jewellery and seafood, particularly shrimp – which all operate on margins of just 3%-5% - have been hit hardest, causing job losses in industrial hubs in Tamil Nadu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state of Gujarat.

"Textiles and apparel manufacturers in Tiruppur, Noida and Surat have halted production amid worsening cost competitiveness," S.C. Ralhan, president of the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO), said. The tariffs, among the highest imposed by the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump, delivered a serious blow to ties between the two powerful democracies that had in recent decades become strategic partners.

Nearly 55% of Indian exports to the U.S., worth about $48 billion, now face a cost disadvantage against rivals from Vietnam, China and Bangladesh, Ralhan said last week ahead of an exporters' meeting with the finance minister. Thousands of workers have already been laid off, exporters have said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Motor racing-Hamilton leads Ferrari one-two in first Monza practice

Motor racing-Hamilton leads Ferrari one-two in first Monza practice

Global
2
JK Cement Begins Construction of Rs. 3000 Cr. Greenfield Plant in Jaisalmer

JK Cement Begins Construction of Rs. 3000 Cr. Greenfield Plant in Jaisalmer

 India
3
Energy conservation building code important for India's clean energy transition: WRI

Energy conservation building code important for India's clean energy transit...

 India
4
UPDATE 2-Protesters picnic outside Indonesian parliament on national holiday

UPDATE 2-Protesters picnic outside Indonesian parliament on national holiday

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI, supply chains and equity: The blueprint for long-term economic resilience

Future of finance: Opportunities and threats in banking transformation

Higher education faces ethical crossroads in GenAI era

GenAI skills surge as traditional AI roles face rapid transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025