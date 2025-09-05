Left Menu

UPDATE 1-US commandos killed North Korean civilians in botched 2019 mission, NYT says

Reuters | Updated: 05-09-2025 17:10 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 17:10 IST
U.S. Navy SEALs shot and killed a number of North Korean civilians during a botched covert mission to plant a listening device in the nuclear-armed country during high-stakes diplomatic negotiations in 2019, the New York Times reported on Friday.

Citing unidentified sources, including current and former military officials with knowledge of the still-classified details, the newspaper said Donald Trump approved the operation during his first administration, as he was involved in historic talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. The White House, Pentagon and the U.S. Embassy in Seoul did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the report. The civilians appeared to be diving for shellfish when they inadvertently came across the detachment of SEALs as they splashed ashore at night, the Times reported. The American forces opened fire, killing all those aboard the small fishing vessel, the report said, without specifying the number of casualties.

A classified Pentagon review later concluded the killings were justified under the rules of engagement, the report said. Since Trump's last summit with Kim in 2019, talks have fallen apart and North Korea has forged ahead with its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programme.

