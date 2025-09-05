Article 21 Violations: Umar Khalid's Bail Denial Sparks Legal Debate

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal has raised concerns over the recent Delhi High Court decision denying bail to Umar Khalid in connection to the Delhi riots case. Claiming a violation of Article 21, Sibal announced plans to take the matter to the Supreme Court to contest what he termed as a significant 'injustice'.

In a press briefing, Sibal highlighted the alarming trend in India's democracy, where political parties avoid addressing such issues due to possible political ramifications. He questioned the prolonged delays in legal proceedings, mentioning that Umar Khalid has been in custody for nearly five years with two appeal rejections so far.

Criticizing the judiciary, Sibal pointed out discrepancies in bail application hearings. He stressed on the need for timely decisions, citing Khalid's case where 28 hearings spanned 180 days for just the first appeal. With reference to the UAPA charges, Sibal emphasized the lack of direct evidence against Khalid and the notable instances of other UAPA accused being granted bail.

