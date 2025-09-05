Left Menu

Love Triangle Ends in Tragedy: Husband Murdered

In Sultanpur district, a woman and her partner were arrested for murdering her husband who opposed their relationship. They lured him with alcohol before killing him. The crime, meticulously planned, involved slitting his throat and beating his chest. Both culprits are now in custody.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sultanpur | Updated: 05-09-2025 20:26 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 20:26 IST
  • India

A woman and her partner have been apprehended in connection with the early Thursday morning murder of her husband in Sultanpur district, police reported Friday.

The couple's illicit affair reportedly led to the murder as the victim, identified as Mahesh, stood against their relationship. Authorities utilized call records and technical surveillance to implicate the duo.

According to Additional Superintendent of Police Akhand Pratap Singh, after intoxicating the victim, Jaishankar and Pooja murdered Mahesh. They've been arrested and remain in custody.

(With inputs from agencies.)

