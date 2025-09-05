Tensions Escalate as Israeli Airstrikes Target Gaza High-Rises

In escalating its military campaign, Israel targeted a high-rise in Gaza City following evacuation warnings, intensifying operations against the Hamas-controlled region. The heavily populated city, home to around one million Palestinians, witnessed further destruction, leaving at least 27 casualties, as reported by health authorities.

The Israeli military justified its actions by accusing Hamas of utilizing high-rises for surveillance and planning ambushes, promising continued 'precise strikes' in coming days. Although the strikes purportedly target militant infrastructures, they have incited domestic outrage and condemnation from the international community due to civilian impact.

Evacuation orders have transformed parts of Gaza City into combat zones as Israeli forces mobilize tens of thousands of reservists. This operation, in response to the October 7 attacks by Hamas, has exacerbated tensions, with Israeli citizens protesting the prolonged conflict for risking hostages still held captive in Gaza.