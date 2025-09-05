Left Menu

Tensions Escalate as Israeli Airstrikes Target Gaza High-Rises

Israel has increased military operations in Gaza City, targeting high-rise buildings used by Hamas. The offensive has sparked domestic opposition and international condemnation. The ongoing conflict has displaced 90% of Gaza's population, with Israel targeting militants but also resulting in civilian casualties. Israeli protests demand a ceasefire to secure hostage release.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deiral-Balah | Updated: 05-09-2025 20:41 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 20:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In escalating its military campaign, Israel targeted a high-rise in Gaza City following evacuation warnings, intensifying operations against the Hamas-controlled region. The heavily populated city, home to around one million Palestinians, witnessed further destruction, leaving at least 27 casualties, as reported by health authorities.

The Israeli military justified its actions by accusing Hamas of utilizing high-rises for surveillance and planning ambushes, promising continued 'precise strikes' in coming days. Although the strikes purportedly target militant infrastructures, they have incited domestic outrage and condemnation from the international community due to civilian impact.

Evacuation orders have transformed parts of Gaza City into combat zones as Israeli forces mobilize tens of thousands of reservists. This operation, in response to the October 7 attacks by Hamas, has exacerbated tensions, with Israeli citizens protesting the prolonged conflict for risking hostages still held captive in Gaza.

