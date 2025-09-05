Defying Sanctions: Gaza Rights Groups Stand Firm in ICC Pursuit

Three Palestinian human rights organizations are persisting in their collaboration with the International Criminal Court (ICC) despite facing U.S. sanctions. These sanctions, which block funding and resource provisions, were imposed after the groups called for an ICC investigation into alleged atrocity crimes committed by Israel in Gaza.

Raji Sourani of the Palestinian Centre for Human Rights criticized the sanctions as "shameful" but vowed to continue their work unabated. The groups, including Al Mezan Center for Human Rights and Al-Haq, insist their legal proceedings will carry on unimpeded by U.S. measures.

The tensions underline a broader international debate over the ICC's jurisdiction, with the U.S. and other non-member states arguing against the court's authority over their nationals. The ICC continues to engage with NGOs as it navigates these complex geopolitical challenges.