Left Menu

Arrest in Shocking Assault and Blackmail Case

Two men, Rajneesh alias Ranu and Ankush Saini, were arrested in Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh, for allegedly raping a minor girl and blackmailing her with a video of the assault. The girl's mother reported the incident to police on August 12, leading to their arrest and charges under the POCSO Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nainital | Updated: 05-09-2025 23:16 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 23:16 IST
Arrest in Shocking Assault and Blackmail Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a disturbing case emerging from Pauri district, two men were apprehended for allegedly raping a minor and coercing her with a video recording of the crime, law enforcement officials stated on Friday. The accused, identified as Rajneesh alias Ranu and Ankush Saini, were taken into custody from Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh.

The incident came to light after the victim's mother lodged a report at Kotdwar Police Station on August 12. She claimed her underage daughter was enticed by Rajneesh, who allegedly drugged and sexually assaulted her at a hotel in Haridwar.

Adding to the gravity of the crime, she alleged that the duo exploited the situation, threatening to release a video of the abuse. Subsequently, police have charged them with offenses including rape, kidnapping, and violations under the POCSO Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Central Team Reviews Damage and Relief Efforts in Jammu & Kashmir

Central Team Reviews Damage and Relief Efforts in Jammu & Kashmir

 India
2
Awaited Autism Report Sparks Speculation

Awaited Autism Report Sparks Speculation

 Global
3
Dollar Slides Amid Weak Job Growth and Rate Cut Speculation

Dollar Slides Amid Weak Job Growth and Rate Cut Speculation

 Global
4
Theaterisation: Shaping Future Indian Military Strategy

Theaterisation: Shaping Future Indian Military Strategy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT’s expanding horizons demand transparency and human oversight

Generativity, coordination, sustaining: The three pillars of true AI identified

FinTech fuels banking growth across developing Asia

Industry 4.0 boosts supply chain resilience: Agility delivers, over-adaptation hurts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025