Arrest in Shocking Assault and Blackmail Case
Two men, Rajneesh alias Ranu and Ankush Saini, were arrested in Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh, for allegedly raping a minor girl and blackmailing her with a video of the assault. The girl's mother reported the incident to police on August 12, leading to their arrest and charges under the POCSO Act.
In a disturbing case emerging from Pauri district, two men were apprehended for allegedly raping a minor and coercing her with a video recording of the crime, law enforcement officials stated on Friday. The accused, identified as Rajneesh alias Ranu and Ankush Saini, were taken into custody from Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh.
The incident came to light after the victim's mother lodged a report at Kotdwar Police Station on August 12. She claimed her underage daughter was enticed by Rajneesh, who allegedly drugged and sexually assaulted her at a hotel in Haridwar.
Adding to the gravity of the crime, she alleged that the duo exploited the situation, threatening to release a video of the abuse. Subsequently, police have charged them with offenses including rape, kidnapping, and violations under the POCSO Act.
