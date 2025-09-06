Central Team Reviews Damage and Relief Efforts in Jammu & Kashmir

A high-level Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) visited Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district to gauge the damage caused by recent heavy rains and landslides. The team called for stronger community-based disaster preparedness systems and emphasized prioritizing the restoration of critical infrastructure.

Colonel Kirti Pratap Singh, Joint Secretary at the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), led the team. They inspected various sites impacted by landslides, including the Domel-Katra highway and the Ballani bridge. The team also reviewed crop loss in agricultural fields and interacted with concerned local farmers.

The officials, in collaboration with local authorities, have set up relief camps to offer food, shelter, and medical aid to the affected population. The visit affirms the Centre's dedication to offering timely relief, rehabilitation, and restoration efforts in Reasi district.