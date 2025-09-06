Left Menu

Central Team Reviews Damage and Relief Efforts in Jammu & Kashmir

An Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) visited Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district to evaluate impact from heavy rains and landslides, urging enhanced community-based disaster preparedness and fast restoration of vital infrastructure. The team assessed damage to infrastructure, agriculture, and community assets, advocating for effective relief measures and compensation for affected families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 06-09-2025 00:53 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 00:53 IST
Central Team Reviews Damage and Relief Efforts in Jammu & Kashmir
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A high-level Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) visited Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district to gauge the damage caused by recent heavy rains and landslides. The team called for stronger community-based disaster preparedness systems and emphasized prioritizing the restoration of critical infrastructure.

Colonel Kirti Pratap Singh, Joint Secretary at the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), led the team. They inspected various sites impacted by landslides, including the Domel-Katra highway and the Ballani bridge. The team also reviewed crop loss in agricultural fields and interacted with concerned local farmers.

The officials, in collaboration with local authorities, have set up relief camps to offer food, shelter, and medical aid to the affected population. The visit affirms the Centre's dedication to offering timely relief, rehabilitation, and restoration efforts in Reasi district.

TRENDING

1
Awaited Autism Report Sparks Speculation

Awaited Autism Report Sparks Speculation

 Global
2
Dollar Slides Amid Weak Job Growth and Rate Cut Speculation

Dollar Slides Amid Weak Job Growth and Rate Cut Speculation

 Global
3
Theaterisation: Shaping Future Indian Military Strategy

Theaterisation: Shaping Future Indian Military Strategy

 India
4
Anthropic Settles Landmark AI Copyright Case with $1.5 Billion Agreement

Anthropic Settles Landmark AI Copyright Case with $1.5 Billion Agreement

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT’s expanding horizons demand transparency and human oversight

Generativity, coordination, sustaining: The three pillars of true AI identified

FinTech fuels banking growth across developing Asia

Industry 4.0 boosts supply chain resilience: Agility delivers, over-adaptation hurts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025