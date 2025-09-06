Left Menu

Cyprus Call Center Under Scrutiny in Kochi Fraud Case

A Kochi businessman lost Rs 24.76 crore in a suspected investment fraud linked to a Cyprus-based call center. The scam involved an online trading platform called Capitalix. A Special Investigation Team is probing the case, focusing on the operation of the call center and any potential local involvement.

Updated: 06-09-2025 11:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

Police in Kochi are investigating an investment fraud in which a businessman lost Rs 24.76 crore, with suspicion directed towards a Cyprus-based call center. The case highlights a growing trend of international cybercrime operations targeting local investors.

The victim, identified as Nimesh, reported the fraud when he was unable to withdraw his investment and profits from the platform Capitalix. The initial contact was made by a Malayalam-speaking man named Daniel, believed to be using a false identity.

Authorities are examining whether the trading platform was misused by fraudsters or if it had direct involvement in the scam. Alerts have been issued to the public, and investigators noted other similar frauds tied to call centers in Southeast Asia.

