Arrests Made Over Obscene Facebook Posts Targeting BJP MLA

Two individuals have been arrested for allegedly posting obscene and abusive content against BJP MLA Ketki Singh on Facebook. A third individual is also booked in the incident. The arrests were made following complaints filed by local police officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ballia | Updated: 06-09-2025 14:14 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 14:14 IST
Arrests Made Over Obscene Facebook Posts Targeting BJP MLA
  • India

In a crackdown against offensive online remarks, two individuals have been arrested for allegedly posting obscene and abusive comments about BJP MLA Ketki Singh on social media platform Facebook, police confirmed on Saturday.

The arrests followed various complaints, one of which was lodged by Station House Officer Rakesh Upadhyay at the Bansdih police station. The user, identified as Shivendra Satyarthi, was accused of using vulgar language against the legislator and was detained on Friday.

In a separate case, BJP leader Mithilesh Tiwari reported Ajay Yadav and Satyadev Yadav at the Sahatwar police station for similar offenses. Satyadev Yadav was arrested and has since been remanded in custody as police continue their investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

