Arrest Made in Disturbing Assault Case

A 23-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping a girl and threatening her brother. The incident was reported by the girl's mother. The suspect, Sakib, was taken into custody and charged under relevant laws. The girl underwent a medical examination after the arrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 06-09-2025 14:42 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 14:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 23-year-old man has been apprehended for allegedly assaulting a young girl and issuing death threats to her younger brother if she disclosed the incident, authorities reported on Saturday.

The incident came to light when the girl's mother filed a complaint, claiming that Sakib, who resides as a tenant in their building, sexually assaulted her daughter on the upper floor of their home. The police confirmed the complaint details as per official reports.

Subsequently, the accused threatened the girl, asserting that if she revealed the assault, her sibling would face dire consequences. A case was promptly filed against Sakib under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Police have confirmed Sakib's arrest, and the victim has been scheduled for a medical check-up.

(With inputs from agencies.)

