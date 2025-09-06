Arrest Made in Disturbing Assault Case

A 23-year-old man has been apprehended for allegedly assaulting a young girl and issuing death threats to her younger brother if she disclosed the incident, authorities reported on Saturday.

The incident came to light when the girl's mother filed a complaint, claiming that Sakib, who resides as a tenant in their building, sexually assaulted her daughter on the upper floor of their home. The police confirmed the complaint details as per official reports.

Subsequently, the accused threatened the girl, asserting that if she revealed the assault, her sibling would face dire consequences. A case was promptly filed against Sakib under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Police have confirmed Sakib's arrest, and the victim has been scheduled for a medical check-up.

