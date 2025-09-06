Left Menu

Honeymoon Tragedy: Businessman's Murder Unveiled in Meghalaya

Meghalaya Police have filed a chargesheet against eight individuals, including Sonam, concerning the murder of Indore businessman Raja Raghuvanshi during their honeymoon. The 790-page document details the conspiracy and involvement of hired assailants. The case spotlights a chilling narrative of betrayal and violence ending in a deep gorge in Sohra.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 06-09-2025 14:56 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 14:56 IST
Honeymoon Tragedy: Businessman's Murder Unveiled in Meghalaya
Sonam
  • Country:
  • India

The Meghalaya Police have made significant headway in the shocking murder case of Indore businessman Raja Raghuvanshi, allegedly orchestrated by his wife Sonam and other accomplices during their honeymoon in Sohra.

A comprehensive 790-page chargesheet was submitted on Friday to the Sohra Sub-Division's Judicial Magistrate by East Khasi Hills district's authorities. This document is fortified with material evidence and detailed enclosures supporting the accusations.

Investigations revealed a cold-blooded conspiracy involving Sonam, her alleged lover Raj Kushwaha, and three hired assassins, culminating in the murder of Raghuvanshi on May 26. Police have captured all suspects, bringing to light a gruesome tale of betrayal and murder set against the backdrop of Meghalaya's serene landscapes.

TRENDING

1
IndiGo Ensures Safety: Technical Glitch and Unruly Passenger Handled with Precision

IndiGo Ensures Safety: Technical Glitch and Unruly Passenger Handled with Pr...

 India
2
All states came together to give relief to common man through GST rate cuts, says FM in letter.

All states came together to give relief to common man through GST rate cuts,...

 Global
3
Building Collapse Shakes Badarpur: No Casualties Reported

Building Collapse Shakes Badarpur: No Casualties Reported

 India
4
Massive Georgia Raid Uncovers Illegal Hiring at Hyundai's EV Site

Massive Georgia Raid Uncovers Illegal Hiring at Hyundai's EV Site

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT’s expanding horizons demand transparency and human oversight

Generativity, coordination, sustaining: The three pillars of true AI identified

FinTech fuels banking growth across developing Asia

Industry 4.0 boosts supply chain resilience: Agility delivers, over-adaptation hurts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025