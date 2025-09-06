Honeymoon Tragedy: Businessman's Murder Unveiled in Meghalaya

The Meghalaya Police have made significant headway in the shocking murder case of Indore businessman Raja Raghuvanshi, allegedly orchestrated by his wife Sonam and other accomplices during their honeymoon in Sohra.

A comprehensive 790-page chargesheet was submitted on Friday to the Sohra Sub-Division's Judicial Magistrate by East Khasi Hills district's authorities. This document is fortified with material evidence and detailed enclosures supporting the accusations.

Investigations revealed a cold-blooded conspiracy involving Sonam, her alleged lover Raj Kushwaha, and three hired assassins, culminating in the murder of Raghuvanshi on May 26. Police have captured all suspects, bringing to light a gruesome tale of betrayal and murder set against the backdrop of Meghalaya's serene landscapes.