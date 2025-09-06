Left Menu

Arrest Made in Disturbing Assault Case

A 23-year-old man named Sakib has been arrested for allegedly raping a girl and threatening to kill her brother if she reported the crime. Police have registered a case under relevant legal sections, and a medical examination of the victim has been conducted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 06-09-2025 15:09 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 15:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 23-year-old man has been arrested for reportedly raping a young girl and issuing death threats to her younger brother, should she reveal the incident, according to local police.

Authorities were informed after the girl's mother filed a complaint, alleging that Sakib, the son of a tenant living in their residence, lured her daughter to an isolated part of their building and assaulted her.

Police have registered a case against Sakib under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. Officials confirmed the accused has been apprehended and the victim sent for medical evaluation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

