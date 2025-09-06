Arrest Made in Disturbing Assault Case
A 23-year-old man named Sakib has been arrested for allegedly raping a girl and threatening to kill her brother if she reported the crime. Police have registered a case under relevant legal sections, and a medical examination of the victim has been conducted.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 06-09-2025 15:09 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 15:09 IST
- Country:
- India
A 23-year-old man has been arrested for reportedly raping a young girl and issuing death threats to her younger brother, should she reveal the incident, according to local police.
Authorities were informed after the girl's mother filed a complaint, alleging that Sakib, the son of a tenant living in their residence, lured her daughter to an isolated part of their building and assaulted her.
Police have registered a case against Sakib under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. Officials confirmed the accused has been apprehended and the victim sent for medical evaluation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- assault
- arrest
- Sakib
- rape
- threat
- crime
- legal action
- police
- investigation
- POCSO
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Astrologer's Revenge Plot: Noida Man Arrested for Hoax Terror Threat
Controversy Erupts as Cybercrime Police Investigate Online Attacks on Siddaramaiah
IAEA Project Develops New Tools to Combat Counterfeit Threats in Nuclear Supply Chains
UN Report Finds Widespread War Crimes and Crimes Against Humanity in Sudan
Trump's Law-and-Order Strategy: More Troops to Combat Crime