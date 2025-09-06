Arrest Made in Disturbing Assault Case

A 23-year-old man has been arrested for reportedly raping a young girl and issuing death threats to her younger brother, should she reveal the incident, according to local police.

Authorities were informed after the girl's mother filed a complaint, alleging that Sakib, the son of a tenant living in their residence, lured her daughter to an isolated part of their building and assaulted her.

Police have registered a case against Sakib under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. Officials confirmed the accused has been apprehended and the victim sent for medical evaluation.

(With inputs from agencies.)