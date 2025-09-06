Left Menu

Baramulla MP's Legal Battle: A Quest for Voting Rights

Engineer Rashid, an MP from Baramulla, Jammu and Kashmir, seeks court permission to vote in the Vice President election. Rashid faces charges of funding terror groups. A special NIA court charged him under various sections of IPC and UAPA. Judge Chander Jit Singh's decision is awaited.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-09-2025 15:57 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 15:57 IST
Engineer Rashid
  • Country:
  • India

Engineer Rashid, the Member of Parliament representing Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla, has approached a Delhi court seeking permission to participate in the Vice President election on September 9, according to court sources.

The Additional Sessions Judge, Chander Jit Singh, is expected to deliver a ruling on the matter on Saturday. Rashid was previously granted custody parole from July 24 to August 4 to attend the parliament's monsoon session.

Detained in Tihar Jail since 2019, Rashid was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in connection with a 2017 terror funding case. Accusations against him include financing separatists and terror entities in Jammu and Kashmir, with charges framed under the IPC and UAPA by the NIA court in March 2022.

(With inputs from agencies.)

