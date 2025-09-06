Baramulla MP's Legal Battle: A Quest for Voting Rights

Engineer Rashid, the Member of Parliament representing Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla, has approached a Delhi court seeking permission to participate in the Vice President election on September 9, according to court sources.

The Additional Sessions Judge, Chander Jit Singh, is expected to deliver a ruling on the matter on Saturday. Rashid was previously granted custody parole from July 24 to August 4 to attend the parliament's monsoon session.

Detained in Tihar Jail since 2019, Rashid was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in connection with a 2017 terror funding case. Accusations against him include financing separatists and terror entities in Jammu and Kashmir, with charges framed under the IPC and UAPA by the NIA court in March 2022.

(With inputs from agencies.)