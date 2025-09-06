Election Commission to Intensively Revise Voter Lists Nationwide

The top officials of the Election Commission are preparing for a nationwide rollout of a special intensive revision of the voter list. State representatives will engage in discussions next week to assess the Commission's preparedness for this substantial update, officials announced on Saturday.

A crucial meeting scheduled for Wednesday with state chief electoral officers marks the third such gathering since Gyanesh Kumar became the chief election commissioner in February. The emphasis is on finalizing strategies for a country-wide intensive voter list revision, with a particular focus on eliminating foreign illegal migrants, as part of the Commission's constitutional duty to safeguard electoral integrity.

The initiative will precede forthcoming assembly elections across several states, including Assam, Kerala, and West Bengal. Escalating political tensions around alleged data manipulation by the EC have prompted additional verification measures. A new declaration form will now be required for certain voter applicants, necessitating proof of birth details, amid criticism from opposition parties fearing disenfranchisement due to bureaucratic hurdles.