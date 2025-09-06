AGP Challenges Immigration Directive, Cites Assam Accord
The Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) plans to approach the Supreme Court to exempt Assam from the Centre's directive on immigrant foreigners, arguing it contradicts the Assam Accord of 1985. The AGP opposes the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and stresses its commitment to upholding the Accord.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 06-09-2025 19:16 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 19:16 IST
- Country:
- India
The Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), an ally in Assam's BJP-led government, announced plans to petition the Supreme Court, seeking exemption for Assam from the central government's recent immigration directive.
The AGP contends that the order, which allows certain immigrants to remain in India, violates the Assam Accord's principles.
The party remains steadfast in its opposition to policies perceived as undermining the Accord, emphasizing its historical commitment to defending Assam's identity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- AGP
- Assam Accord
- Citizenship
- Immigration
- BJP
- Supreme Court
- Assam
- Centre's directive
- CAA
- foreigners
Advertisement
ALSO READ
BJP Workshop: Felicitation and Future Strategies
Sharjeel Imam Appeals to Supreme Court Over Bail Denial
Activist Sharjeel Imam moves Supreme Court against Delhi High Court order denying him bail in 2020 Delhi riots case.
Kerala BJP Demands FIR Withdrawal Over Controversial Pookkalam
AGP to Challenge Centre's Immigration Directive in Supreme Court