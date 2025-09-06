Left Menu

AGP Challenges Immigration Directive, Cites Assam Accord

The Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) plans to approach the Supreme Court to exempt Assam from the Centre's directive on immigrant foreigners, arguing it contradicts the Assam Accord of 1985. The AGP opposes the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and stresses its commitment to upholding the Accord.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 06-09-2025 19:16 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 19:16 IST
The Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), an ally in Assam's BJP-led government, announced plans to petition the Supreme Court, seeking exemption for Assam from the central government's recent immigration directive.

The AGP contends that the order, which allows certain immigrants to remain in India, violates the Assam Accord's principles.

The party remains steadfast in its opposition to policies perceived as undermining the Accord, emphasizing its historical commitment to defending Assam's identity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

