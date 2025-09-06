AGP Challenges Immigration Directive, Cites Assam Accord

The Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), an ally in Assam's BJP-led government, announced plans to petition the Supreme Court, seeking exemption for Assam from the central government's recent immigration directive.

The AGP contends that the order, which allows certain immigrants to remain in India, violates the Assam Accord's principles.

The party remains steadfast in its opposition to policies perceived as undermining the Accord, emphasizing its historical commitment to defending Assam's identity.

