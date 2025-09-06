Political Blame Game Intensifies Amidst Punjab Flood Crisis

The devastating floods in Punjab have ignited a political showdown, with senior Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel accusing state and union governments of failing in their responsibilities. Baghel, during his visit to Amritsar, emphasized that authorities are neglecting to disseminate crucial information about the extent of the damage.

Baghel highlighted a stark lack of communication by the authorities regarding the impact on crops, human lives, and livestock. Criticizing the absence of relief efforts, he condemned the government's indifference towards its citizens, pointing out the silence from the Prime Minister as particularly appalling.

Adding to the drama, former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi took aim at the AAP government, likening it to a deteriorating patient in a hospital. The political tension is further heightened by internal rifts within the state government, exacerbated by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's health issues.