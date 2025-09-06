Left Menu

Political Blame Game Intensifies Amidst Punjab Flood Crisis

Senior Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel criticized the state and union governments for their handling of the devastating floods in Punjab. During a visit to Amritsar, he accused authorities of failing to provide information and relief. The situation has sparked a political war of words between Congress and the ruling AAP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 06-09-2025 19:19 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 19:19 IST
Political Blame Game Intensifies Amidst Punjab Flood Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The devastating floods in Punjab have ignited a political showdown, with senior Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel accusing state and union governments of failing in their responsibilities. Baghel, during his visit to Amritsar, emphasized that authorities are neglecting to disseminate crucial information about the extent of the damage.

Baghel highlighted a stark lack of communication by the authorities regarding the impact on crops, human lives, and livestock. Criticizing the absence of relief efforts, he condemned the government's indifference towards its citizens, pointing out the silence from the Prime Minister as particularly appalling.

Adding to the drama, former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi took aim at the AAP government, likening it to a deteriorating patient in a hospital. The political tension is further heightened by internal rifts within the state government, exacerbated by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's health issues.

TRENDING

1
India and France Unite for Peace: Modi and Macron's Strategic Dialogue

India and France Unite for Peace: Modi and Macron's Strategic Dialogue

 India
2
Tragedy Strikes as Newborns Die Amidst Allegations of Hospital Negligence

Tragedy Strikes as Newborns Die Amidst Allegations of Hospital Negligence

 India
3
Beef Bust in Khalsa Mohalla: Three Arrested

Beef Bust in Khalsa Mohalla: Three Arrested

 India
4
BCCI Set for Leadership Overhaul at September AGM

BCCI Set for Leadership Overhaul at September AGM

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New advances in finetuning propel multimodal AI toward real-world deployment

New ethical matrix exposes bias and accountability gaps in near-term AI

AI-driven supply chains offer path to sustainability and profitability

From data to trust: Roadmap for sustainable AI in the workplace

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025