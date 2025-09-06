Left Menu

Sharjeel Imam Appeals Bail Denial in Supreme Court

Activist Sharjeel Imam challenges a Delhi High Court order refusing his bail in an anti-terrorism case related to the 2020 Delhi riots. The court emphasized the need for orderly and peaceful protests within legal boundaries, while stressing public safety and societal interests in bail decisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-09-2025 19:46 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 19:46 IST
Sharjeel Imam Appeals Bail Denial in Supreme Court
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Activist Sharjeel Imam has approached the Supreme Court to contest a Delhi High Court decision that denied him bail in an anti-terrorism case concerning the 2020 riots in Delhi. Imam, a prominent figure among several accused, is alleged to have been part of a conspiracy linked to the violence.

The High Court had previously concluded that while citizens have the constitutional right to protest, any form of violence masked as demonstrations is impermissible. The ruling emphasized that such activities must be monitored by the state to maintain law and order.

The bench further clarified that the decision to grant bail relies on various factors, including the severity of charges and societal safety. Imam and other accused have been incarcerated since 2020 under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the IPC, pending their bail pleas since 2022.

TRENDING

1
Defamation Clash: Political Battle Intensifies Over Dharmasthala Allegations

Defamation Clash: Political Battle Intensifies Over Dharmasthala Allegations

 India
2
Stalin's Europe Visit Secures Rs 15,516 Crore Investments for Tamil Nadu

Stalin's Europe Visit Secures Rs 15,516 Crore Investments for Tamil Nadu

 India
3
Former Chinese Securities Regulator Faces Investigation Amid Anti-Corruption Drive

Former Chinese Securities Regulator Faces Investigation Amid Anti-Corruption...

 Global
4
Miraculous Rescue: Newborn Saved from Jharkhand Drain

Miraculous Rescue: Newborn Saved from Jharkhand Drain

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New advances in finetuning propel multimodal AI toward real-world deployment

New ethical matrix exposes bias and accountability gaps in near-term AI

AI-driven supply chains offer path to sustainability and profitability

From data to trust: Roadmap for sustainable AI in the workplace

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025