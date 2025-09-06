Sharjeel Imam Appeals Bail Denial in Supreme Court

Activist Sharjeel Imam has approached the Supreme Court to contest a Delhi High Court decision that denied him bail in an anti-terrorism case concerning the 2020 riots in Delhi. Imam, a prominent figure among several accused, is alleged to have been part of a conspiracy linked to the violence.

The High Court had previously concluded that while citizens have the constitutional right to protest, any form of violence masked as demonstrations is impermissible. The ruling emphasized that such activities must be monitored by the state to maintain law and order.

The bench further clarified that the decision to grant bail relies on various factors, including the severity of charges and societal safety. Imam and other accused have been incarcerated since 2020 under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the IPC, pending their bail pleas since 2022.