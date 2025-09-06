Left Menu

Mahanadi Dispute: Negotiations Over Litigation

Odisha's Advocate General, Pitambar Acharya, emphasized the importance of political dialogue over legal proceedings in resolving the ongoing Mahanadi water dispute with Chhattisgarh. With the same political party governing both states and the Center, negotiations are progressing positively. The dispute has been stagnant legally for seven years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 06-09-2025 20:05 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 20:05 IST
Mahanadi Dispute: Negotiations Over Litigation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha's Advocate General, Pitambar Acharya, emphasized on Saturday that political dialogue is crucial to resolving the Mahanadi water dispute with Chhattisgarh, moving away from a prolonged legal battle. He asserted that with the same party in power across Odisha, Chhattisgarh, and the Centre, the negotiations are showing promise.

Drawing from historical precedents like the Cauvery and Krishna disputes, Acharya argued that water conflicts usually find resolution through political discourse rather than legal avenues. He noted that the Centre is actively encouraging negotiations as the dispute remains unresolved legally, with only minimal tribunal progress over seven years.

Acharya highlighted the initiative taken by the new state government to further discussions. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil have been involved in encouraging talks. As the upcoming tribunal hearing nears, the groundwork for negotiation includes consent from state leaders and ongoing technical discussions in Delhi.

TRENDING

1
Defamation Clash: Political Battle Intensifies Over Dharmasthala Allegations

Defamation Clash: Political Battle Intensifies Over Dharmasthala Allegations

 India
2
Stalin's Europe Visit Secures Rs 15,516 Crore Investments for Tamil Nadu

Stalin's Europe Visit Secures Rs 15,516 Crore Investments for Tamil Nadu

 India
3
Former Chinese Securities Regulator Faces Investigation Amid Anti-Corruption Drive

Former Chinese Securities Regulator Faces Investigation Amid Anti-Corruption...

 Global
4
Miraculous Rescue: Newborn Saved from Jharkhand Drain

Miraculous Rescue: Newborn Saved from Jharkhand Drain

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New advances in finetuning propel multimodal AI toward real-world deployment

New ethical matrix exposes bias and accountability gaps in near-term AI

AI-driven supply chains offer path to sustainability and profitability

From data to trust: Roadmap for sustainable AI in the workplace

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025