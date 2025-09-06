Mahanadi Dispute: Negotiations Over Litigation

Odisha's Advocate General, Pitambar Acharya, emphasized on Saturday that political dialogue is crucial to resolving the Mahanadi water dispute with Chhattisgarh, moving away from a prolonged legal battle. He asserted that with the same party in power across Odisha, Chhattisgarh, and the Centre, the negotiations are showing promise.

Drawing from historical precedents like the Cauvery and Krishna disputes, Acharya argued that water conflicts usually find resolution through political discourse rather than legal avenues. He noted that the Centre is actively encouraging negotiations as the dispute remains unresolved legally, with only minimal tribunal progress over seven years.

Acharya highlighted the initiative taken by the new state government to further discussions. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil have been involved in encouraging talks. As the upcoming tribunal hearing nears, the groundwork for negotiation includes consent from state leaders and ongoing technical discussions in Delhi.