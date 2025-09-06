Tragic End: Love Triangle Turns Fatal in Jharkhand
In Jharkhand's Garhwa district, a tragic love triangle turned fatal. Sumit Kumar allegedly stabbed Jyoti Kumari, with whom he was romantically involved, before taking his own life. The altercation occurred amid tensions over Sumit's arranged marriage. Legal actions followed their tumultuous relationship.
A deadly incident unfolded in Jharkhand's Garhwa district, where a 26-year-old man, identified as Sumit Kumar, reportedly stabbed his 24-year-old girlfriend, Jyoti Kumari, before committing suicide, according to local authorities.
Sumit from Semartand village had a romantic entanglement with Jyoti, who was already married. The relationship turned volatile after Jyoti learned of Sumit's engagement to another. Their meeting at a secluded location in Banpurva village turned tragic as a confrontation escalated, resulting in Jyoti being stabbed three times before Sumit fatally shot himself.
The tragic scene was discovered near Parsaha More on the Garhwa-Shahpur Road. Jyoti, hailing from Sagalim village, had recurrent conflicts with her husband, who was aware of her involvement with Sumit. The couple had previously sought police intervention multiple times for their disputes. Police recovered the weaponry used in the incident.
