Left Menu

Fraud Unveiled: Man Arrested in Fake Saudi Job Scheme

Delhi Police arrested a man for defrauding a woman of Rs 73,000 by promising her a job in Saudi Arabia. The scheme involved false promises of a visa and a lucrative job under the 'Haj Khidmat Yatra'. The accused, caught in Uttar Pradesh, confessed to the crime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-09-2025 21:20 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 21:20 IST
Fraud Unveiled: Man Arrested in Fake Saudi Job Scheme
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, Delhi Police have apprehended a 42-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh, implicated in duping a woman of Rs 73,000 by promising her a job in Saudi Arabia, as confirmed by officials on Saturday.

Authorities received a complaint on August 13 from a woman residing in Janta Majdoor Colony, who reported being deceitfully enticed with the prospect of employment under the 'Haj Khidmat Yatra' program in Saudi Arabia. The alleged fraud included offers of a six-month visa, complimentary accommodation, and a lucrative salary package.

The suspect, named Mohammed Asif, presented the victim with falsified flight tickets and coordinated a medical examination. The deceit unraveled at the airport when the victim realized the tickets were counterfeit. Investigators, utilizing technical and human intelligence, traced Asif to Gonda, Uttar Pradesh, where he was detained and confessed to the crime. Police recovered a mobile phone linked to the fraud and are continuing investigations to uncover additional accomplices and victims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fatal Shooting in Delhi's Pratap Nagar: A Tale of Unresolved Grudges

Fatal Shooting in Delhi's Pratap Nagar: A Tale of Unresolved Grudges

 India
2
Viral Video Sparks Bihar Bandh Dispute

Viral Video Sparks Bihar Bandh Dispute

 India
3
Lawyers Firm on Strike Amid Controversial Police Deposition Circular

Lawyers Firm on Strike Amid Controversial Police Deposition Circular

 India
4
Maduro Defies US Military Presence in Caribbean

Maduro Defies US Military Presence in Caribbean

 Venezuela

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New advances in finetuning propel multimodal AI toward real-world deployment

New ethical matrix exposes bias and accountability gaps in near-term AI

AI-driven supply chains offer path to sustainability and profitability

From data to trust: Roadmap for sustainable AI in the workplace

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025