Fraud Unveiled: Man Arrested in Fake Saudi Job Scheme

In a significant breakthrough, Delhi Police have apprehended a 42-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh, implicated in duping a woman of Rs 73,000 by promising her a job in Saudi Arabia, as confirmed by officials on Saturday.

Authorities received a complaint on August 13 from a woman residing in Janta Majdoor Colony, who reported being deceitfully enticed with the prospect of employment under the 'Haj Khidmat Yatra' program in Saudi Arabia. The alleged fraud included offers of a six-month visa, complimentary accommodation, and a lucrative salary package.

The suspect, named Mohammed Asif, presented the victim with falsified flight tickets and coordinated a medical examination. The deceit unraveled at the airport when the victim realized the tickets were counterfeit. Investigators, utilizing technical and human intelligence, traced Asif to Gonda, Uttar Pradesh, where he was detained and confessed to the crime. Police recovered a mobile phone linked to the fraud and are continuing investigations to uncover additional accomplices and victims.

(With inputs from agencies.)