Strategic Collaboration Urged for Ravi River Basin Flood Management
A senior government official has emphasized the importance of collaboration between Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab authorities for effective flood management in the Ravi river basin. Significant damage caused by recent flooding necessitates a joint mechanism for long-term protection. Discussions aim to divert water flow, safeguard assets, and minimize risks.
A senior government official has called for enhanced collaboration between authorities in Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab to manage flood risks in the Ravi river basin, following recent heavy rains that caused extensive damage.
Jammu Divisional Commissioner, Ramesh Kumar, stressed the need for a joint flood management strategy while inspecting damage along the Ravi embankment near Lakhanpur. He was joined by Kathua DC Rajesh Sharma, Senior Superintendent of Police Shobhit Saxena, and officers from NHAI and Punjab's irrigation department.
Key discussions were held on a multi-pronged approach to divert water flow and protect vital infrastructure. Mobilized resources work non-stop to fortify embankment areas. Kumar also urged expedited restoration of damaged road connectivity in affected districts.
