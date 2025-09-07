Roadside Bombing by Separatist Group Escalates Tensions in Cameroon

A separatist group has claimed responsibility for detonating a roadside bomb that killed seven soldiers in southwestern Cameroon Friday morning, highlighting the ongoing conflict in the region. The Fako Unity Warriors, an English-speaking separatist faction, announced their involvement late Friday, as reported by local media.

The attack occurred near the town of Malende, where government forces have been patrolling in recent weeks to locate improvised explosive devices. The Cameroonian military has yet to officially comment on the attack and did not respond to a request for comment from The Associated Press.

The western regions of Cameroon have faced continued unrest since 2017, when English-speaking separatists launched a rebellion to form an independent state. More than 6,000 people have died and over 600,000 have been displaced amid the conflict, according to the International Crisis Group. However, peace talks have stalled, with little indication of a resolution in sight.