Lightning Tragedy: Superstition and Struggle in Latehar

A 45-year-old cattle breeder, Ramnath Yadav, died after being struck by lightning in Jharkhand's Latehar district. His relatives, driven by superstition, refused to release his body for post-mortem, hoping he would return to life. Police and doctors eventually persuaded them to comply, enabling legal procedures for compensation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Latehar | Updated: 07-09-2025 14:11 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 14:11 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In Jharkhand's Latehar district, a tragedy unfolded as a 45-year-old cattle breeder named Ramnath Yadav succumbed to a lightning strike. His superstitious relatives kept his body in a mound of cow dung, hoping he would revive, defying efforts by police and doctors to secure his body for a post-mortem examination.

The incident occurred when Yadav and his wife, Shobha Devi, were grazing cattle in Rampur village. Shobha survived, while Yadav was declared dead at the Mahuadand Community Health Centre. Despite official declarations, his family took the body from the CHC, prompted by superstitious beliefs.

Persistent efforts by police and medical professionals to retrieve the body continued until midnight, with eventual success only after using some force. A post-mortem was scheduled to proceed, ensuring that the family could claim state compensation for lightning-related deaths under disaster management rules.

