Korea-US Pact Ensures Release of Hyundai Workers
South Korea and the US have struck a deal regarding the release of South Korean workers detained at a Hyundai plant in Georgia. Over 300 South Korean workers are affected. Administrative steps remain before a charter flight brings them home.
In a significant diplomatic development, South Korea has secured an agreement with the United States concerning the release of its nationals employed by Hyundai in Georgia. Presidential chief of staff Kang Hoon-sik confirmed the negotiations were completed but mentioned that minor administrative procedures need to be executed.
A charter plane is expected to be deployed soon to facilitate the workers' return to South Korea. This measure underscores the importance both governments place on resolving international employment-related detentions expediently.
Foreign Minister Cho Hyun previously stated that more than 300 South Koreans were part of the group of 475 people detained, highlighting the scale of the incident and the urgency for diplomatic intervention.
