Tragedy in Kanpur: Son Allegedly Kills Mother Over Liquor Dispute

Tragedy struck Kasigawan village in Kanpur when police arrested a man for allegedly killing his elderly mother in a dispute over money for alcohol.

The accused, Rajaram, 35, allegedly attacked and killed his 80-year-old mother, Rajeshwari, after she refused to give him Rs 40 for liquor. According to Assistant CP Shikhar, Rajeshwari had attempted to avoid her son by locking herself in a room but was dragged out after Rajaram broke down the door with bricks and hit her on the head.

A neighbor initially dismissed the noise as a family scuffle but intervened when Rajaram attempted to flee the scene, capturing him and turning him over to the police. Station House Officer Kushalpal Singh confirmed Rajaram's addiction to alcohol. Meanwhile, the deceased's body has been sent for an autopsy, with forensic experts collecting evidence from the home.

(With inputs from agencies.)