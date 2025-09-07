Left Menu

Congress Demands Relief Package as Floods Ravage Jammu and Kashmir

The Congress has urged the Indian central government to declare the devastating floods in Jammu and Kashmir a national calamity and provide a comprehensive relief package. J&K Congress president Tariq Hameed Karra criticized the government's response and demanded a judicial probe into cloudburst and landslide incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 07-09-2025 17:24 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 17:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress has intensified its call for the central government to provide a comprehensive relief package to flood-affected Jammu and Kashmir, labeling the recent devastation as a national calamity. J&K Congress president Tariq Hameed Karra has urged for a judicial inquiry into the tragic deaths of over 100 pilgrims in cloudburst and landslide incidents last month.

Karra criticized the visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to the region, describing it as insufficient in addressing the concerns of the affected population. He accused the BJP-led government of failing to learn from past disasters, urging for enhanced measures against future calamities and a detailed reconstruction plan for damaged infrastructure.

In addition to demanding relief comparable to past disasters, Karra called for a thorough investigation into the mishandling of pilgrim safety and the compliance covering illegal activities like mining. He emphasized the need for proactivity in preventing waterborne diseases amidst the ongoing crisis.

