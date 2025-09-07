Drone Strike Disrupts Operations at Israeli Airport

A drone launched from Yemen struck Ramon Airport's arrivals hall near Eilat, Israel, prompting a halt to all flights. The Israeli Airports Authority is working quickly to resume operations. The Israeli military is conducting an investigation into whether the drone impact was direct or intercepted.

This incident comes amid heightened tensions, with the Iranian-backed Houthi group claiming responsibility as an act of solidarity with Palestinians. In response, Israel has conducted airstrikes targeting Houthi areas in Yemen, including Hodeidah port, resulting in significant casualties among Houthi officials.

The timing of these attacks aligns with escalating conflicts and the continuing war in Gaza as of October 2023. The Houthi rebels have been targeting Red Sea vessels, further complicating the already tense geopolitical landscape in the region.