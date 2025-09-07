Justice for 19-Year-Old: A District on High Alert
Two individuals have been accused of raping a 19-year-old Dalit woman in Patti district. The young college student's ordeal occurred while visiting a village. The authorities have registered a case and are actively working to apprehend both suspects involved in this tragic incident.
In a harrowing incident, two men stand accused of raping a 19-year-old Dalit woman in the Patti area, police have confirmed. The attack reportedly took place on Saturday as the young college student visited a village to collect money from an acquaintance of a friend.
According to Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), East, Shailendra Lal, a case has been registered against the two accused men, identified as Aman and his accomplice. The charges have been filed under the pertinent legal sections following a complaint from the victim.
The police have mobilized four teams to track down and arrest the accused promptly. Investigators vow to leave no stone unturned in bringing justice to the victim, highlighting this case as a priority for the district.
