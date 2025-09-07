Left Menu

Justice for 19-Year-Old: A District on High Alert

Two individuals have been accused of raping a 19-year-old Dalit woman in Patti district. The young college student's ordeal occurred while visiting a village. The authorities have registered a case and are actively working to apprehend both suspects involved in this tragic incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pratapgarh | Updated: 07-09-2025 18:35 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 18:35 IST
Justice for 19-Year-Old: A District on High Alert
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a harrowing incident, two men stand accused of raping a 19-year-old Dalit woman in the Patti area, police have confirmed. The attack reportedly took place on Saturday as the young college student visited a village to collect money from an acquaintance of a friend.

According to Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), East, Shailendra Lal, a case has been registered against the two accused men, identified as Aman and his accomplice. The charges have been filed under the pertinent legal sections following a complaint from the victim.

The police have mobilized four teams to track down and arrest the accused promptly. Investigators vow to leave no stone unturned in bringing justice to the victim, highlighting this case as a priority for the district.

TRENDING

1
Russia's Commitment to OPEC+ Deal Reaffirmed

Russia's Commitment to OPEC+ Deal Reaffirmed

 Global
2
Tripura Politics: A Shift in Power Dynamics

Tripura Politics: A Shift in Power Dynamics

 India
3
BJP Advocates 'One Nation, One Election': Reform or Risk?

BJP Advocates 'One Nation, One Election': Reform or Risk?

 India
4
Hope After C-Section: Rising Success of VBAC Deliveries

Hope After C-Section: Rising Success of VBAC Deliveries

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Paperwork, Not Progress: Why Central Oversight Stalls Governance Reforms in Pakistan

Vietnam’s Path to High-Income Status Depends on Nurturing High-Tech Talents, Says Report

Wastewater Project Reimagined: How Mediation Saved Livelihoods in Punjab, Pakistan

AI and Cloud Power Asia’s Economic Growth, But Policy Gaps Remain a Major Hurdle

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025