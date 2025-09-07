Left Menu

Bomb Threat Caller Apprehended in Tamil Nadu

A 38-year-old man from Tamil Nadu, identified as Shashikumar, has been arrested for making a bomb threat call to Mangaluru International Airport. He admitted to finding contacts online and making similar threats across the country. Investigations are ongoing to explore potential wider connections.

Police have apprehended a Tamil Nadu resident, Shashikumar, for allegedly issuing a bomb threat to Mangaluru International Airport. The 38-year-old from Vellore was arrested and is now in judicial custody.

The alarming call was made on the night of August 29, urging the evacuation of the terminal under the threat of an explosion. Shashikumar reportedly admitted during interrogation that he searched for airport contact numbers on social media.

He also confessed to issuing similar threats to multiple airports nationwide. Authorities have registered a case and are investigating for any broader connections or motives related to the threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

