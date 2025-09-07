Family Feud Sparks Deadly Revenge Murder in Pune
The police in Pune have arrested two alleged shooters accused of killing Ayush Komkar, the teen son of a couple involved in the murder of NCP leader Vanraj Andekar last year. Police claim Ayush's killing was a revenge act masterminded by his grandfather, Bandu Andekar, amidst a family dispute.
In a shocking turn of events, Pune police have arrested two alleged shooters involved in the revenge murder of Ayush Komkar, the teen son of a couple accused in the killing of NCP leader Vanraj Andekar last year.
The murder, which occurred on September 5, is believed to have been masterminded by Vanraj's father, Bandu Andekar, and other family members, in response to a family dispute regarding property.
Police have booked several individuals, including close family members, in connection with the murder, shedding light on a tragic family saga marred by betrayal and violence.
