Family Feud Sparks Deadly Revenge Murder in Pune

In a shocking turn of events, Pune police have arrested two alleged shooters involved in the revenge murder of Ayush Komkar, the teen son of a couple accused in the killing of NCP leader Vanraj Andekar last year.

The murder, which occurred on September 5, is believed to have been masterminded by Vanraj's father, Bandu Andekar, and other family members, in response to a family dispute regarding property.

Police have booked several individuals, including close family members, in connection with the murder, shedding light on a tragic family saga marred by betrayal and violence.