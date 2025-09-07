Left Menu

Family Feud Sparks Deadly Revenge Murder in Pune

The police in Pune have arrested two alleged shooters accused of killing Ayush Komkar, the teen son of a couple involved in the murder of NCP leader Vanraj Andekar last year. Police claim Ayush's killing was a revenge act masterminded by his grandfather, Bandu Andekar, amidst a family dispute.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 07-09-2025 19:14 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 19:14 IST
Family Feud Sparks Deadly Revenge Murder in Pune
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking turn of events, Pune police have arrested two alleged shooters involved in the revenge murder of Ayush Komkar, the teen son of a couple accused in the killing of NCP leader Vanraj Andekar last year.

The murder, which occurred on September 5, is believed to have been masterminded by Vanraj's father, Bandu Andekar, and other family members, in response to a family dispute regarding property.

Police have booked several individuals, including close family members, in connection with the murder, shedding light on a tragic family saga marred by betrayal and violence.

TRENDING

1
BJP's 'Sansad Karyashala': Modi's Vision for Parliamentarians

BJP's 'Sansad Karyashala': Modi's Vision for Parliamentarians

 India
2
Negligence Scandal: Hospital Sealed After Medical Malpractice Horror

Negligence Scandal: Hospital Sealed After Medical Malpractice Horror

 India
3
Verstappen Dominates Fastest Formula One Race in History at Italian Grand Prix

Verstappen Dominates Fastest Formula One Race in History at Italian Grand Pr...

 Global
4
Web of Deceit: Family and Crime in Ishita Mallick's Murder Case

Web of Deceit: Family and Crime in Ishita Mallick's Murder Case

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Paperwork, Not Progress: Why Central Oversight Stalls Governance Reforms in Pakistan

Vietnam’s Path to High-Income Status Depends on Nurturing High-Tech Talents, Says Report

Wastewater Project Reimagined: How Mediation Saved Livelihoods in Punjab, Pakistan

AI and Cloud Power Asia’s Economic Growth, But Policy Gaps Remain a Major Hurdle

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025