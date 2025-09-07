Three Arrested in Jalna for Alleged Cow Slaughter Amid Rising Tensions
Three individuals have been arrested in Jalna district for their involvement in an alleged cow slaughter that sparked significant tension. A viral video led to the arrests, which eased tensions and allowed religious ceremonies to proceed peacefully. Further charges under IT Act and MCOCA are pending.
On Sunday, police arrested three individuals linked to an alleged cow slaughter in Jalna district, a case that inflamed local tensions. The arrest followed the release of a viral video, with police acting swiftly to ease public unrest.
A case was registered for outraging religious sentiments under the Maharashtra Animal Preservation Act, according to Superintendent of Police Ajaykumar Bansal. Main accused Aslam Qureshi and two others, Sufiyan and Yaseen Qureshi, were apprehended, quelling threats from right-wing groups to disrupt local religious events.
The police implemented a rapid response by forming four teams that pursued leads across Khuldabad, Parbhani, and Hyderabad, said Bansal. The successful arrests were crucial in maintaining peace during Ganesh idol immersions. Authorities now plan to press additional charges under the Information Technology Act and MCOCA.
