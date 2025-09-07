Left Menu

South Korean Workers Detained in Hyundai Plant Raid to Return Home

Over 300 South Korean workers detained in a massive US immigration raid at a Hyundai plant in Georgia will be released, following negotiations between South Korea and the US. The raid is linked to the Trump administration's deportation policies and has caused diplomatic concerns between the two countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 07-09-2025 20:55 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 20:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • South Korea

Over 300 South Korean workers, previously detained in an extensive US immigration raid at a Hyundai plant in Georgia, are set to be released and returned home, according to an announcement by the South Korean government on Sunday.

Kang Hoon-sik, chief of staff for President Lee Jae Myung, stated that the two nations have concluded negotiations regarding the workers' release, with plans for a charter plane to facilitate their return once administrative steps are finalized. Foreign Minister Cho Hyun is scheduled to depart for the US on Monday to further discuss the releases.

The incident is a significant part of the Trump administration's deportation strategy and has heightened diplomatic tensions, as South Korea is a critical US ally. The operation has drawn attention due to the involvement of Hyundai's major economic project in Georgia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

