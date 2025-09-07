South Korean Workers Detained in Hyundai Plant Raid to Return Home

Over 300 South Korean workers, previously detained in an extensive US immigration raid at a Hyundai plant in Georgia, are set to be released and returned home, according to an announcement by the South Korean government on Sunday.

Kang Hoon-sik, chief of staff for President Lee Jae Myung, stated that the two nations have concluded negotiations regarding the workers' release, with plans for a charter plane to facilitate their return once administrative steps are finalized. Foreign Minister Cho Hyun is scheduled to depart for the US on Monday to further discuss the releases.

The incident is a significant part of the Trump administration's deportation strategy and has heightened diplomatic tensions, as South Korea is a critical US ally. The operation has drawn attention due to the involvement of Hyundai's major economic project in Georgia.

(With inputs from agencies.)