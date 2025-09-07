Man's Tragic Leap: Khannaut River Incident
Authorities in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh, recovered the body of Puttu Lal, who allegedly jumped from a bridge into the Khannaut River. The incident occurred late Saturday, with police witnessing the jump. By Sunday afternoon, search efforts resulted in the recovery of Lal's body, which has been sent for autopsy.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 07-09-2025 21:38 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 21:38 IST
- Country:
- India
Authorities in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur District recovered a man's body after he reportedly leaped into the Khannaut River, officials reported. The tragic incident unfolded late Saturday.
Police observed Puttu Lal, 55, on the bridge over the river within Ramchandra Mission police station limits. Despite attempts to intervene, Lal suddenly jumped into the water, according to Superintendent of Police, Rajesh Dwivedi.
By Sunday afternoon, officials retrieved the body and initiated protocol for an autopsy. As this event has sparked local concern, authorities are likely to investigate the surrounding circumstances.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Uttar Pradesh’s Resurgence: From 'BIMARU' to Growth Engine
Uttar Pradesh Drives into the Future with Modern Training Centres
Uttar Pradesh Shakes Off 'BIMARU' Tag to Emerge as Economic Powerhouse
Uttar Pradesh Implements Strict Measures for Humane Stray Dog Management
Yogi Adityanath Boosts Cricket in Uttar Pradesh