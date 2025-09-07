Man's Tragic Leap: Khannaut River Incident

Authorities in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur District recovered a man's body after he reportedly leaped into the Khannaut River, officials reported. The tragic incident unfolded late Saturday.

Police observed Puttu Lal, 55, on the bridge over the river within Ramchandra Mission police station limits. Despite attempts to intervene, Lal suddenly jumped into the water, according to Superintendent of Police, Rajesh Dwivedi.

By Sunday afternoon, officials retrieved the body and initiated protocol for an autopsy. As this event has sparked local concern, authorities are likely to investigate the surrounding circumstances.