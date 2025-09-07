National Flag Controversy Erupts at Religious Procession

In a recent turn of events, two residents of Nai Ka Nagla have been arrested for allegedly disrespecting the national flag during a religious procession. The arrests were confirmed by Circle Officer Yogendra Krishna Narayan, underscoring tensions at the event.

The accused, Irfan and Aamir, reportedly carried a flag that had inscriptions different from the original design, sparking controversy and online furor as images and videos went viral on social media platforms, drawing widespread attention.

Authorities are currently conducting a thorough investigation into the matter, as they aim to determine the circumstances and motives behind the event. The case highlights sensitive intersections between national symbols and public demonstrations.