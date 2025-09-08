Left Menu

Historic Talks: Israel and Syria Meet for Peace

Israel's Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer is scheduled to meet Syria's Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shibani for U.S.-mediated discussions aimed at de-escalating conflict in southern Syria, as reported by Israeli broadcaster Kan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2025 00:28 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 00:28 IST
Historic Talks: Israel and Syria Meet for Peace
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant diplomatic development, Israeli broadcaster Kan announced on Sunday that Israel's Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer is scheduled to meet with Syria's Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shibani this week. The meeting is part of ongoing U.S.-mediated talks aiming to de-escalate tensions in southern Syria.

This meeting marks a critical step in efforts to address and resolve ongoing conflicts in the region, highlighting the commitment of both nations to pursue diplomatic channels for peace. The U.S. continues to play a crucial mediation role in these delicate negotiations.

Observers will be watching closely to see if these talks can pave the way for a lasting resolution and stability, demonstrating the power of dialogue in hostile contexts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ros Canter's Unprecedented Equine Triumph: A Historic Double Victory

Ros Canter's Unprecedented Equine Triumph: A Historic Double Victory

 Global
2
Depay Breaks Dutch Scoring Record with Stunning Performance

Depay Breaks Dutch Scoring Record with Stunning Performance

 Lithuania
3
Crackdown in Devbhoomi: Operation Kalanemi's Mission Exposed

Crackdown in Devbhoomi: Operation Kalanemi's Mission Exposed

 India
4
Cracking Down on Mexico's Fuel Smuggling Network

Cracking Down on Mexico's Fuel Smuggling Network

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Paperwork, Not Progress: Why Central Oversight Stalls Governance Reforms in Pakistan

Vietnam’s Path to High-Income Status Depends on Nurturing High-Tech Talents, Says Report

Wastewater Project Reimagined: How Mediation Saved Livelihoods in Punjab, Pakistan

AI and Cloud Power Asia’s Economic Growth, But Policy Gaps Remain a Major Hurdle

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025