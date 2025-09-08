Historic Talks: Israel and Syria Meet for Peace
In a significant diplomatic development, Israeli broadcaster Kan announced on Sunday that Israel's Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer is scheduled to meet with Syria's Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shibani this week. The meeting is part of ongoing U.S.-mediated talks aiming to de-escalate tensions in southern Syria.
This meeting marks a critical step in efforts to address and resolve ongoing conflicts in the region, highlighting the commitment of both nations to pursue diplomatic channels for peace. The U.S. continues to play a crucial mediation role in these delicate negotiations.
Observers will be watching closely to see if these talks can pave the way for a lasting resolution and stability, demonstrating the power of dialogue in hostile contexts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
